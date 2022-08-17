News you can trust since 1855
Police pledge to increase patrols in Derbyshire village after spike in anti-social behaviour

Police have moved to reassure residents in a Derbyshire village by increasing their patrols amid a rise in anti-social behaviour.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:00 pm

On Tuesday, August 16, the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team announced that they would be increasing their patrols around Unstone.

Officers said this was to tackle rising anti-social behaviour in the area – much of which is taking place along Main Road.

The bulk of the offences have occurred along Main Road.

The SNT have encouraged residents to try and take pictures or videos of any offences, and to report any concerns via email to [email protected], or using the anti-social behaviour hub.