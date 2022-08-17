Police pledge to increase patrols in Derbyshire village after spike in anti-social behaviour

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, August 16, the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team announced that they would be increasing their patrols around Unstone.

Officers said this was to tackle rising anti-social behaviour in the area – much of which is taking place along Main Road.

The bulk of the offences have occurred along Main Road.

