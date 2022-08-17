News you can trust since 1855
Police arrest driver of stolen van after high-speed chase along M1 in Derbyshire

The driver of a stolen van was arrested by Derbyshire Police yesterday morning – after leading them on a pursuit along the M1.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:13 am
At around 5.45am on Tuesday, August 16, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted a stolen van on the M1.

The driver attempted to flee and officers pursued him north towards J34 at Meadowhall, Sheffield – before the DRPU used containment tactics to bring the vehicle to a halt.

The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.

Officers then discovered that the motorist had been disqualified from driving. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of the theft of the van, along with driving offences.