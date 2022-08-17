Police arrest driver of stolen van after high-speed chase along M1 in Derbyshire
The driver of a stolen van was arrested by Derbyshire Police yesterday morning – after leading them on a pursuit along the M1.
At around 5.45am on Tuesday, August 16, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted a stolen van on the M1.
The driver attempted to flee and officers pursued him north towards J34 at Meadowhall, Sheffield – before the DRPU used containment tactics to bring the vehicle to a halt.
READ THIS: Police appeal after teenage victim threatened and robbed by gang of men in Derbyshire town
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire's poshest village is named among England's most desirable places to live for second year running
-
2
Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton, Matlock and Ilkeston - in court
-
3
Derbyshire milkman left ‘devastated’ after his van is stolen while he was making deliveries
-
4
Suspected illegal immigrant panics and crashes car in Derbyshire after spotting police – who found huge five-figure sum in his boot
-
5
11 more pubs and restaurants in Chesterfield and Derbyshire that have scooped prestigious awards
Officers then discovered that the motorist had been disqualified from driving. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of the theft of the van, along with driving offences.