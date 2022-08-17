Police arrest driver of stolen van after high-speed chase along M1 in Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 5.45am on Tuesday, August 16, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted a stolen van on the M1.

The driver attempted to flee and officers pursued him north towards J34 at Meadowhall, Sheffield – before the DRPU used containment tactics to bring the vehicle to a halt.

The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.

