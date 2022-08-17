Police appeal after teenage victim threatened and robbed by gang of men in Derbyshire town
Officers are asking the public to help them identify a man in connection with the robbery of a teenager in a Derbyshire town.
The incident took place at the entrance to the car park in Victoria Street, Glossop – opposite the junction with Collier Street – at around 12.40am on Tuesday, July 12.
An 18-year-old man reported that three men, wearing face coverings and dark clothing, had jumped out of a small black hatchback style car and threatened him. They then stole his black leather Versace man bag and green-faced Citizen Eco-Drive watch.
Officers think the man in the picture, taken from CCTV at a shop in Manchester, may be able to help with their enquiries.
Although he is wearing a face covering, they hope someone may recognise him from his clothing or build.
They also want to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage that captured the incident – or may have captured footage of the car leaving the scene in the direction of Chunal.
If you recognise the man, or have any information which could help, contact Derbyshire Police using the non-emergency details below, including reference number 22000399873:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.