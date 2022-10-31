Steve Midgley, MD at Fairgrove, is urging the Governmen's new Housing Minister Michael Gove to give more support to small developers.

Steve Midgley, managing director at Fairgrove, said: “A shortage of skilled workers post Brexit has certainly had, and continues to have, a really negative impact in house building, as does the terrible situation in Ukraine. Timber, for instance, is a big problem. We have had a real struggle getting hold of fencing as a result, similar to how we’ve finding it very hard to secure ground workers and scaffolding. The supply chain and labour market is in a state of chaos.”

Fairgrove is currently working at Swanwick Fields, where 43 houses are under construction. Steve said: “Some of the properties we are building at our luxury development in Alfreton have to be supported in the ground via a process called piling. The piles are steel tubes, imported ex-Russian oil and gas pipeline pipes. We have lost over three months whilst these have been stuck at a Norwegian port as a result of the war in Ukraine.

“This delays construction by weeks and puts our buyers at risk of their mortgage deals running out, hence the real sense of urgency to move people into homes that we are not 100% happy with.”

He is calling on the new Housing Minister Michael Gove to support small house builders in this difficult climate.

Steve said: “At a recent meeting with more than 15 other developers, we all reported the same thing. We’re all being hit by delays for at least one vital skill or product as we strive to deliver houses on time. It doesn’t seem that bigger developers are feeling the squeeze in the same way – and this needs addressing. The situation needs some serious attention from those calling the shots in Government.”

Steve, who spent 10 years as chairman of the Small Developers Group, and more recently six years as main board member of the Home Builders Federation, said: “Our vision to create places where people aspire to live, work and enjoy life is as strong as ever, given the tough times we’ve all come through over the last few years. A home is literally where the heart is and so we understand how important it is that our customers arrive at their perfect dream home on move-in day.

“That’s why we are so disheartened to have handed over some homes with a few aspects unfinished and to be behind schedule – it just is not the quality finish and experience we are known and respected for.”

