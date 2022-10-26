New luxury bungalows in Chesterfield incorporate energy-saving technology
Nine luxury bungalows powered by eco-technology will be built in a gated development in a suburb of Chesterfield.
The two and three-bedroomed homes at The Shrubberies on Newbold Road will contain an automation system that reduces energy bills and wastage. Wondrwall is an AI-powered system that adapts heating, lighting and security according to the occupant’s routine. Users can also control heating, lighting and security through the Wondrwall app, allowing homeowners to receive notifications to see what energy they have used and saved.
David Wood, managing director of Barlborough based Woodall Homes, said: “Sustainability should be at the forefront of the build process for every developer, and we are proud to deliver an eco-development of this standard in Chesterfield.”
Work is expected to start soon on the building of the bungalows at The Shrubberies, just five minutes from Chesterfield town centre. To find out more, head to the website: