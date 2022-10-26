The two and three-bedroomed homes at The Shrubberies on Newbold Road will contain an automation system that reduces energy bills and wastage. Wondrwall is an AI-powered system that adapts heating, lighting and security according to the occupant’s routine. Users can also control heating, lighting and security through the Wondrwall app, allowing homeowners to receive notifications to see what energy they have used and saved.

David Wood, managing director of Barlborough based Woodall Homes, said: “Sustainability should be at the forefront of the build process for every developer, and we are proud to deliver an eco-development of this standard in Chesterfield.”

The Foxglove is a three-bedroom bungalow forming part of The Shrubberies gated development on Newbold Road, Chesterfield.