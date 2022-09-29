North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield, Dronfield and Killamarsh to Alfreton

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

78 Sycamore Road, Hollingwood: Alterations to the front boundary wall and associated works.

Inkersall Methodist Church, Summerskill Green, Inkersall: Demolition of existing church hall and toilet block, erection of replacement church and erection of nine new dwellings with associated car parking, landscaping, boundary treatments and external lighting.

The latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire

Hollis Lane and Spa Lane, Chesterfield: Construction of the initial approximately 160-metre stretch of link road from the junction of Hollis Lane and Spa Lane, including the realignment of the Spa Lane/Hollis Lane junction, new pedestrian crossings, a shared foot/cycleway along the eastern boundary of the carriageway and a new cycleway next to the A61 off-slip.

223 Hady Lane, Hady: Ground floor extension to rear and side.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Revolution House, High Street, Old Whittington: Replace the thatching on the main roof and single-storey off-shot extension. Conditional permission.

3 Bradwell Place, Inkersall: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

20 Brookside Bar, Chesterfield: Demolition of rear conservatory, erection of a rear single-storey extension with a sloping roof and associated raised platform with railings. Conditional permission.

2 Victoria Street North, Old Whittington: Single-storey side/rear extension to provide bedroom, shower room and access ramp to house. Conditional permission.

22 Foljambe Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Brett Martin, Stephenson Road, Staveley: Extensions to extrusion shop. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Woodview Cottage, Millcross Lane, Barlow: Second-storey extension, single-storey rear extension and a new rear raised decking area.

31 Nethermoor Drive, Killamarsh: Two-storey side extension.

6 Setts Way, Wingerworth: Single-storey front extension.

22 Holmley Lane, Dronfield: First-floor rear extension.

Prospect Villa, Chapel Street, Stonebroom: Single-storey front extension, two-storey rear extension, alterations to outbuilding to form office and new roof over garage.

6 Ashton Gardens, Old Tupton: Single-storey front and side extension with render to walls.

60 Torrani Way, North Wingfield: Demolition of conservatory and erection of two-storey rear extension.

Woodside, Seanor Lane, Lower Pilsley: Demolition of outbuildings and construction of a new single-storey rear storage building.

2 The Willows, Shirland: Change of use and the erection of a garden building for use as a hairdressing salon.

Eloise, Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Flat-roofed garage.

Grangers International, Enterprise Way, Duckmanton: Building extension to include warehouse and three-storey office accommodation.

35 Gosforth Drive, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension.

1 Moss Rise Place, Eckington: Single-storey extension to rear.

Sycamore Farm, Ingmanthorpe, Cutthorpe: Replacement of openings on both main dwelling and Linacre Barn, installation of new rooflights and bifolding doors to main dwelling. Part demolition of wooden section of stables, extension of stables and change of use of land to equestrian.

Roadnook Farm, Brackenfield Lane, Wessington: Retrospective planning application for the partial demolition and extension of agricultural building.

Recreation Ground, Brierley Road, Unstone: Five-metre high CCTV mast.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

8 Dumbleton Road, Killamarsh: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

38 Netherdene Road, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension to existing dormer to form garage and front porch. Conditional permission.

23 Harewood Crescent, Old Tupton: Conservatory at rear. Conditional permission.

Briar Cottage, Alton Hill, Alton: Detached garage at rear. Conditional permission.

Moor Grange, Doehole Lane, Brackenfield: Detached double garage with gym above. Refused.

Brookbank, Hockley Lane, Ashover: Demolition of single-storey rear bathroom extension and construction of two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Butts Farm, Butts Road, Ashover: Single-storey extension north of farmhouse and two-storey extension to north elevation of main farmhouse building. Conditional permission.