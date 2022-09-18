Derbyshire homes for sale: 'Superb' four-bed family home marketed for £1,200,000

The house, on Main Road in Marsh Lane, has one bedroom accessible only by a separate set of stairs to the rest of the first floor and includes a small balcony and en-suite.
The property comes with a cellar and a detached double garage, and the surrounding grounds are landscaped excellently.
With a wonderful looking patio, a pond in the back garden and around two acres of land.
The property has had an exponential rise in value, after last being sold for £248,000 in January, 2000.
If you like the look of the property and would like to know more, you can find it on Zoopla, here.
1. Beautiful gardens
The gardens of this property look fantastic. The star of the show has to be this lovely water feature and pond in the back garden.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Study
Officially marked on the floorplan as a "study" this room has so much potential to be so much more. It could remain a brilliant study anyone would be chuffed to work in, or it could even be transformed into a bright and spacious living room.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Living room
This living room is lovely, with large windows on the two outward walls allowing for plenty of light to stream in.
Photo: Zoopla
4. Kitchen
This bespoke kitchen is very large and features a number of handmade, solid wood cabinetry and lovely granite worktops. There is a breakfast island, but also plenty of space for a table if you wish to make it a kitchen/diner.
Photo: Zoopla