North Derbyshire planning applications: Chesterfield, Dronfield, Killamarsh and Alfreton

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

30 Dukes Drive, Newbold: Single-storey rear extension with cladding, raise roof height on side elevation to form additional first floor space, raised patio to the rear and associated alterations.

Post House Nursery, 15 High Street, Brimington: Reconstruction of one-storey extension building after collapse.

The latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire

Walton Hospital, Whitecotes Lane, Walton, Chesterfield: Internal and external remodelling to existing mental health in-patient ward including replacement windows and doors, new link corridor and landscaping to inner courtyard.

1 Ralph Road, Staveley, Chesterfield: Demolition of derelict cottage and erection of one dwelling with associated infrastructure, access, parking and gardens.

32 Walton Crescent, Boythorpe: Two-storey side and rear extension with associated internal and external alterations.

538 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Demolition of conservatory and erection of a single-storey rear extension, alterations to front elevation to include new gable with window and new render to walls.

213 Handley Road, New Whittington: Single-storey rear extension, new gable end over front entrance, and new render to walls.

16 Albion Road, Chesterfield: Change of use of storeroom to bedroom within house in multiple occupation.

288 Newbold Road, Newbold: Demolition of existing garage and proposed side extension to form carer's overnight accommodation and wheelchair storage/charging.

19 Mayfield Road, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension with cladding.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

3 Half Croft Brimington: Side and rear extension to bungalow, raised patio and privacy fence. Provision of one additional car parking space at front. Conditional permission.

15 Bridle Road, Woodthorpe: Single storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

6 Pilsley Road, Danesmoor: Two-storey rear and two-storey side extension.

5 Hawley Street, Apperknowle: Two-storey side extension.

16 Ravensdale Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Two-storey rear extension and single storey side extension.

42 Highfields Road, Dronfield: Single-storey rear extension.

270 Chesterfield Road, Temple Normanton: Conversion of existing outbuilding to form independent dwelling and private curtilage.

Rattle Grange, Cripton Lane, Ashover: Single-storey rear extension.

High Moor Farm, Cinder Lane, Killamarsh: Conversation of a pair of semi-detached dwellings to be converted into one dwelling with external material alterations and roof extension.

29 Hatton Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Four-metre single-storey rear extension and conversion of an existing garage forming new entrance/utility/bedroom with a new pitched roof.

Littlemoor House, Littlemoor, Eckington: Construction of a building to house a sports room, classrooms and ancillary facilities.

Quarry House, Knabhall Lane, Tansley: Change of Use of Former Stone Cutting Shed to a Dwelling.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

70 Stanier Way, Renishaw: Single-storey front part garage conversion. Conditional permission.

20 Sherwood Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Two-storey rear and two storey side extension with front single-storey extension and repositioning of existing boundary timber fence. Withdrawn.

Butchers Arms, Main Road, Marsh Lane: Change of use of former public house to single dwelling house. Conditional permission.

Batemans Mill Caravan Park, Mill Lane, Old Tupton: Single-story unit to house football changing rooms and spectator toilets. Conditional permission.

4 Church View Close, Shirland: Conversion of garage along with associated internal and external alterations. Conditional permission.

18 Windmill Lane, Apperknowle: Change of use to allow domestic garage to be used as a part-time bakery. Conditional permission.

Roadnook Farm, Brackenfield Lane, Wessington: Retrospective application for the partial demolition and extension of an agricultural building. Conditional permission.

1 Sloade Lane, Ridgeway: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

