Enchanting 'chocolate box home' in Chesterfield has therapy room and converted Second World War air raid shelter in grounds
A characterful four-bedroom 1920s home whose grounds contain a tranquil therapy room and a converted Second World War air raid shelter is on the market with an asking price of £800,000.
The eye-catching property at Brockwell Lane, Chesterfield, has been thoughtfully and lovingly designed with an Arts and Crafts theme including many original features such as decorative archways, built-in cupboards and the servants bell system. Original parquet flooring is contained within the spacious ground-floor accommodation.
Internal doors and fitted wardrobes are in keeping with the original build and are complemented by picture rails and cornices. Extensive landscaped grounds include a beautiful summerhouse/therapy room and a Japanese garden offering relaxation in tranquil surroundings.
The originally constructed air raid shelter is now a workshop/potting shed with power, lighting and extensive shelving, located at the rear of the garage.
On the Zoopla website estate agent William H. Brown describes the Brockwell Lane property as: “Standing in a most enviable sized plot, discreetly tucked away from the road, the enchantment of this beautiful chocolate box home starts right from the approach.”
For further details, call 01246 398976.