The eye-catching property at Brockwell Lane, Chesterfield, has been thoughtfully and lovingly designed with an Arts and Crafts theme including many original features such as decorative archways, built-in cupboards and the servants bell system. Original parquet flooring is contained within the spacious ground-floor accommodation.

Internal doors and fitted wardrobes are in keeping with the original build and are complemented by picture rails and cornices. Extensive landscaped grounds include a beautiful summerhouse/therapy room and a Japanese garden offering relaxation in tranquil surroundings.

The originally constructed air raid shelter is now a workshop/potting shed with power, lighting and extensive shelving, located at the rear of the garage.

On the Zoopla website estate agent William H. Brown describes the Brockwell Lane property as: “Standing in a most enviable sized plot, discreetly tucked away from the road, the enchantment of this beautiful chocolate box home starts right from the approach.”

Sun trap Steps from the driveway rise to a sun terrace at the front of the property that is completely screened from the road by mature trees.

Dining kitchen The bright and airy kitchen is large enough to accommodate a dining table and contains a log burner set in the original fireplace opening.

Sitting room Original ceiling beams and cornice catch the eye in this room where natural light pours in through windows on three sides.

Bedroom Built-in wardrobes and windows on two sides are features of this comfortable bedroom.