News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
A driveway sweeps from the entrance on Brockwell Lane, passes through a large lawned area and then splits to give access to both the front of the house and the detached garage behind it.

Enchanting 'chocolate box home' in Chesterfield has therapy room and converted Second World War air raid shelter in grounds

A characterful four-bedroom 1920s home whose grounds contain a tranquil therapy room and a converted Second World War air raid shelter is on the market with an asking price of £800,000.

By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 10:14am

The eye-catching property at Brockwell Lane, Chesterfield, has been thoughtfully and lovingly designed with an Arts and Crafts theme including many original features such as decorative archways, built-in cupboards and the servants bell system. Original parquet flooring is contained within the spacious ground-floor accommodation.

Internal doors and fitted wardrobes are in keeping with the original build and are complemented by picture rails and cornices. Extensive landscaped grounds include a beautiful summerhouse/therapy room and a Japanese garden offering relaxation in tranquil surroundings.

The originally constructed air raid shelter is now a workshop/potting shed with power, lighting and extensive shelving, located at the rear of the garage.

READ THIS: ‘Elegant and stylish' 17th century home in Hasland stands in an acre of grounds and overlooks open fields

On the Zoopla website estate agent William H. Brown describes the Brockwell Lane property as: “Standing in a most enviable sized plot, discreetly tucked away from the road, the enchantment of this beautiful chocolate box home starts right from the approach.”

For further details, call 01246 398976.

1. Sun trap

Steps from the driveway rise to a sun terrace at the front of the property that is completely screened from the road by mature trees.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Dining kitchen

The bright and airy kitchen is large enough to accommodate a dining table and contains a log burner set in the original fireplace opening.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Sitting room

Original ceiling beams and cornice catch the eye in this room where natural light pours in through windows on three sides.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Bedroom

Built-in wardrobes and windows on two sides are features of this comfortable bedroom.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 2