On sale for £900,000, The Cottage on Church Side is described by its agent Dales & Peaks as ‘elegant, stylish and beautifully presented’.

The four-bedroom property is believed to date back to 1659 but has been thoughtfully modernised over the years. Many of its original features have been retained while incorporating the luxuries expected within a 21st century home.

Flexible accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes four reception rooms, a shaker-style kitchen, work-from-home space and a master bedroom with en-suite and walk-in wardrobe.

The Cottage has landscaped gardens with views of open fields and a patio terrace which is perfect for entertaining.

A driveway leads to a double garage.

Further details are available on the Zoopla website or by calling Dales & Peaks on 01246 920919

1. Kitchen An extensive range of shaker-style wall and base units and granite worktops are contained within the kitchen where the colours of an exposed stone wall are complemented in the flooring. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Breakfast area/garden room An open plan layout sees the kitchen flow into the breakfast area which leads onto the garden room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining room The formal dining room is next door to the kitchen and is accessed off the entrance hall. It has a stone fireplace, oak floor and uPVC bay-fronted window. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Living room Ceiling beams, stone fireplace and bay-fronted window catch the eye in this cosy room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales