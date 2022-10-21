'Elegant and stylish' 17th century home in Hasland stands in an acre of grounds and overlooks open fields
This grand double-fronted 17th century property in Hasland is set in a tranquil plot surrounded by glorious Derbyshire countryside.
On sale for £900,000, The Cottage on Church Side is described by its agent Dales & Peaks as ‘elegant, stylish and beautifully presented’.
The four-bedroom property is believed to date back to 1659 but has been thoughtfully modernised over the years. Many of its original features have been retained while incorporating the luxuries expected within a 21st century home.
Flexible accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes four reception rooms, a shaker-style kitchen, work-from-home space and a master bedroom with en-suite and walk-in wardrobe.
The Cottage has landscaped gardens with views of open fields and a patio terrace which is perfect for entertaining.
A driveway leads to a double garage.
