Derbyshire dancers land medal in Allstar World Championships
The Steady Bears cheer and dance club in Clowne were placed third overall in the hip hop division, which saw them take on rivals from across the planet.
It was the first time Steady Bears won a spot to compete at the Allstar World Championships, with the event providers in the United Kingdom only allowed to send a selected amount of teams to compete.
The World Championships took place at the Orange County Convention Centre and the Derbyshire dancers saw off global cometition to land a bronze medal in the Open Hip Hop division
A spokesperson for the group said: “International competitions cost a lot of money and is all self funded. To get to the competition we asked companies to sponsor the team. This allowed us to supply the team with training kits, bags, and training facilities out in Florida ahead of the competition. We were extremely lucky to have the support of AF Servicing, Ben Lumbley photography,Build a Bow, Chesterfield building supplies, Conrad energy, first aid Solutions, Fly on the Wall photography, Go Local Extra, Jetshed, Modular Telecom Ltd, Not Just Travel, PE3 Pipeline Service, R.Wilkes Transport and storage, Victory design, Rotary Club Bolsover.”
“We are so grateful for everyone that helped to get Steady Bears to Florida and supported them. It’s a dream come true for every athlete on this team and for our local club which has now inspired more of our athletes to work has hard as they can to make it on to that Worlds Floor!”
