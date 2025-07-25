Derbyshire clothing company David Nieper designs outfit fit for Princess Royal
Alfreton based David Nieper created the emerald green cowl neck top and matching skirt that Princess Anne wore on a visit to Sheffield this week.
The company posted: “The Princess Royal looking effortlessly elegant in a stunning David Nieper co-ord!
"A timeless look fit for royalty. This regal ensemble is part of our Summer Sale – available now while stocks last!”
The top, now retailing at £62, and the skirt, discounted to £85, are made in textured jersey and enhanced with stretch for a fit that skims rather than clings.
The Princess Royal was in Sheffield to meet staff at the headquarters of LabLogic Group in recognition of the company being awarded The KIng’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade, the UK’s most prestigious business accolade.
She also attended the opening ceremony of a garden for patients in the Princess Royal Spinal Injuries Centre, which is part of the Northern General Hospital.
