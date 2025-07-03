Derbyshire Brownies' appeal for gardening donations boosted by councillor
Members of the 1st Brimington Brownies are currently looking for help with a summer gardening project after volunteering with the Chesterfield Litter Pickers earlier this year.
Angela Bottom, who has led the unit for more than 20 years, explained: “We are trying to create a community garden outside St Michael’s Church hall that can be used by the local community groups, the church congregation, food bank visitors and local residents.
“This will be a space where neighbours can come together, grow fresh food, learn new skills, and nurture a stronger, greener community – but we can’t do it alone.
“Donations of soil, compost, benches – broken so the Brownies can up-cycle – ornaments and flowers etc would be very much appreciated.”
Councillor Richard Smith, who was elected for Reform UK in May, has already provided support in lending his social media profile to the girls.
He said: “There are eight barrels here that need filling with soil and plants, so I’m appealing for donations.
“Even if it’s money, a little bit can help to make this grass area look really lovely for them.”
Anyone with donations to offer can contact Angela via angelaclaire83[at]sky.com or facebook.com/angela.bottom.98.
