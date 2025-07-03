Derbyshire Brownies' appeal for gardening donations boosted by councillor

Brimington’s new county councillor has teamed up with his local Brownie unit this week in an appeal to the community for contributions of compost, flowers and other supplies to help beautify a little corner of the village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the 1st Brimington Brownies are currently looking for help with a summer gardening project after volunteering with the Chesterfield Litter Pickers earlier this year.

Angela Bottom, who has led the unit for more than 20 years, explained: “We are trying to create a community garden outside St Michael’s Church hall that can be used by the local community groups, the church congregation, food bank visitors and local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will be a space where neighbours can come together, grow fresh food, learn new skills, and nurture a stronger, greener community – but we can’t do it alone.

Councillor Richard Smith with members of the 1st Brimington Brownies. (Photo: Contributed)

“Donations of soil, compost, benches – broken so the Brownies can up-cycle – ornaments and flowers etc would be very much appreciated.”

Councillor Richard Smith, who was elected for Reform UK in May, has already provided support in lending his social media profile to the girls.

He said: “There are eight barrels here that need filling with soil and plants, so I’m appealing for donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even if it’s money, a little bit can help to make this grass area look really lovely for them.”

Anyone with donations to offer can contact Angela via angelaclaire83[at]sky.com or facebook.com/angela.bottom.98.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.