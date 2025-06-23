"Where would we be without these heroes?" Chesterfield litter pickers bag up 285kg, 100 vapes and a fridge on latest sweep

The group does a thorough sweep of grot spots in the town centre’s every three months, fuelled by some well-earned coffee and cake.

On Sunday, June 22, 18 members turned out in spite of some wet weather, and tackled a number of car parks, a cycle path, Queen’s Park and even the River Hipper.

A smaller team gathered again on Monday morning to finish the job for one particularly grateful car park manager.

Organiser Lee Brassington said: “We're proud of our town and pick the centre so everyone can enjoy it – not just the locals but also the visitors. Its just a shame others don't respect it in the same way we do.

“What would Chesterfield look like without out our amazing volunteer group?”

To answer that question with some numbers, the town would look around 65 bags worse today, weighing more than 285 kilograms.

That included at least seven bags of discarded aluminium cans – around 1,000 in total – 70 vapes and 132 McDonald’s wrappers just in the area around Horns Bridge.

The group also properly disposed of a fly-tipped fridge and numerous gas cannisters.

In the river behind B&M at Ravenside Retail Park, Lee and one of his colleagues donned waders to fish three trollies and a children’s motorbike out of the water.

Lee said: “It was in good order and a parent took it home to clean up to be re-used for his lad.”

In more positive developments, the group found only seven nitrous oxide cans 18 months on from the Government ban on possession, and not a single hypodermic needle for the first time ever.

The group’s work is supported by Ward Recycling, which will process most of the collection for free, as well as Dulux and No10 Café & Restaurant.

Lee said: “We also have to mention, James McCord who picks the town every single day come rain or shine.”

The group will carry out its first litter pick in Clowne on Sunday, July 27.

For more details on its work and how to join any upcoming event, find Chesterfield Litter Pickers on Facebook.

Chesterfield Litter Pickers - June 2025 The litter pickers enjoying a moment's rest from their toil.

Chesterfield Litter Pickers - June 2025 The collected rubbish was bagged up and categorised for proper disposal or recycling.

Chesterfield Litter Pickers - June 2025 This working child's motorbike was pulled out of the River Hipper.