Brimington Brownies host community event to celebrate the King’s Coronation

Brimington Brownies hosted a celebration to mark the King’s Coronation.

The event on Tuesday May 9, was organised by 1st Brimington Brownies for the whole community.

The Brownies were given a £1,000 grant from Derbyshire County Council towards the event.

Angela Bottom, Leader in Charge of 1st Brimington Brownies said: “Brownies is about trying new things that teach girls aged seven to 10 about themselves, their community and their world.

"Brownies introduces girls to a world of new opportunities, challenges and fun. 1st Brimington Brownies wanted to mark The Coronation of King Charles III with the Brimington community.

"As an established Brownie Unit in our local community, they hosted a celebration to mark this moment in history for the local community.

"They held a free tea party, BBQ, disco and outdoor games, along with a special guest from a magician and children’s entertainer on the village green to celebrate!

"We decorated the area with banners and flags to bring a joyful, happy atmosphere in a time of uncertainty and bring the community together. We are very lucky to have access to a large area in the centre of Brimington and everyone loved playing games, dancing, singing and working with us and the Brownies to create a historical moment that was enjoyed and remembered by different generations.”

