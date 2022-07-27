Derbyshire branch of Lloyds Bank named among 66 across the UK set to close

The bank’s outlet on King Street in Belper will close for good on November 3, 2022.

It has been confirmed among 48 Lloyds Bank branches and 18 Halifax outlets which are set to be axed between October 2022 and February 2023 in a fourth round of closures in recent months.

The additional closures come just two months after the lending giant announced plans to shut 28 branches between August and November this year.

The Lloyds bank branch in Belper will close later this year

Russell Galley, director of consumer relationships at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Our customers have more choice than ever in how they bank with us.

“As our customers do more online, visits to some branches have fallen by as much as 85 per cent over the last five years.

"Alongside our digital, online and telephone services, we’ll continue to invest in our branches, but they need to be in the right places, where they’re well-used.”

Lloyds has published a document explaining the reasoning behind the Belper closure.

It said that visits to the branch have fallen by 66 per cent in the last five years on average and that only 187 customers used the branch regularly in the 12 months to March 2022.

Once the Belper branch is closed, the closest Lloyds banks will be in Ripley and Alfreton – which, from the current King Street site, are 4.33 and 7.55 miles away respectively.

Nearby cash machines that Lloyds customers can use for free are at Central England Co-op on Strutt Street, and both Aldi and Morrisons on Chapel Street.