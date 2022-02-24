Watch as adorable Derbyshire schoolboy born with rare skull condition prepares for charity triathlon

Daniel Bradley from Alfreton was born with Craniosynostosis, a rare condition where the bones in a baby’s skull fuse together far earlier than they should.

If left untreated, it can lead to serious complications including blindness, head deformity and possible neurological damage.

Luckily, just a week after his first birthday, Daniel underwent life-saving at Birmingham Children’s Hospital – and now he wants to say thank you for their fantastic care.

The youngster, along with his friend Finlay Whysall, has decided to tackle a triathlon for the hospital in April and has already raised an incredible £1,629, smashing his original target of £1,000.

Posting on his fundraising page, Daniel said: “Without the amazing doctors and surgeons at Birmingham children's hospital, I would have died, so I wanted to dothis to help raise money to ensure other children get as much help as I did.

"The money raised for this triathlon will be able to contribute to medical research, the purchase of new equipment, the patient environment and patient and staff welfare.”

A portion of the money will also be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities which supported Daniel’s family by giving them a place to stay during his operation.

The Swanick Primary School pupil will begin his challenge with a 500m swim at Alfreton Leisure Centre before heading to Shipley Park to complete a six-mile bike ride and a three mile run.

A huge Derby County fan and a lifelong supporter, Daniel has received backing from the team who shared his fundraising link on the screens during the Derby vs Peterborough match on Saturday.

He is now hoping to raise even more money ahead of the triathlon as he continues his training.

Daniel’s brother Jak Frost, 19, added: “Everyone has been so supportive. He’s really excited that his fundraising link was shared during the Derby County match and his teachers have been really nice, they’re wanting to put his fundraising in the paper and do a non-uniform day to help.

“It was all his idea. He completed smashed his target within the first day.”

To donate and support Daniel in his fundraising efforts, visit www.gofundme.com/f/daniels-triathalon-for-craniosynostosis.

