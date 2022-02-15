Derbyshire author celebrates release of ‘Tolkienesque’ children’s book

The Butterfly Bee Lady and The Bee, written and illustrated by Ig Oliver, has been described as a ‘a terrific Tolkienesque tale of folklore and fantasy’.

It tells the story of Bramley Bee, who one day meets a butterfly who thinks she is a bee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire author Ig Oliver is proud of his new children's book, The Butterfly Bee Lady and The Bee.

She even introduces herself as ‘Bee Lady’.

What transpires is that she was once a Queen – a Queen of dragonflies – but fate, malice and a mysterious form of magic combined to change her into the first ever butterfly.

Years later, she is still pursued by her evil twin sister and her minions in a never-ending search for her and her relations, who unbeknown to them, hold in their hands the power to change life and open doors to a very different world and more...

Ig, who is a trained chef and has travelled the world, said: “I’ve been able to see so many wonderful natural phenomena, which with my over-imaginative thinking helped me create my stories.”

According to the Waterstones website, author Ian Billings wrote the following review about the tale: “Fans of epically magical stories, you have found your next go to book.

“This is a fantastic story of myth and magic, all wrapped up in a love letter to wildlife and nature, complete with charming illustrations.

“A terrific Tolkienesque tale of folklore and fantasy.

“A masterclass in world building and fables that will leave you buzzing for the next one...”

For more information about the book – the first in a series of four – visit www.ig-oliver-author.com