Van ‘driven into window’ of Derbyshire shop before bikes stolen
Three electric bikes have been stolen from a shop in Derbyshire.
They were taken from Criterium Cycles at the Riverside Business Park, Bakewell, between around 6.30pm and 6.40pm on February 1.
It is believed a van was driven into the windows of the store before two men broke in.
A white Trek Powerfly FS 7, a blue Trek Powerfly 4 and a charcoal Trek Allant+ 5 were stolen and the men drove off when challenged by a member of the public.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We have released images of bikes, like the ones stolen, in the hope someone may have noticed them.
“Did you notice anything suspicious in the area that evening, or have you seen these bikes for sale?
“If you have any information which could help with our inquiries, and you haven’t yet spoken to officers, please contact us using any of the below methods, including reference 22*63617.”
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.