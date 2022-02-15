Van ‘driven into window’ of Derbyshire shop before bikes stolen

They were taken from Criterium Cycles at the Riverside Business Park, Bakewell, between around 6.30pm and 6.40pm on February 1.

It is believed a van was driven into the windows of the store before two men broke in.

A white Trek Powerfly FS 7, a blue Trek Powerfly 4 and a charcoal Trek Allant+ 5 were stolen and the men drove off when challenged by a member of the public.

Electric bikes were stolen during a burglary at a Bakewell shop.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We have released images of bikes, like the ones stolen, in the hope someone may have noticed them.

“Did you notice anything suspicious in the area that evening, or have you seen these bikes for sale?

“If you have any information which could help with our inquiries, and you haven’t yet spoken to officers, please contact us using any of the below methods, including reference 22*63617.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101