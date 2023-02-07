Luke Henshaw, a classic car apprentice mechanic, at the Great British Car Journey, in Ambergate is among 10 finalists in VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar 2023.

Eighteen-year-old Luke is aiming to follow in the footsteps of Matlock Farm Park’s George Finlay who won the title last year and was the first ever winner of the award in Derbyshire.

Delighted to be shortlisted for the Tourism Superstar Award, Luke said: “I am absolutely blown away. I love working at Great British Car Journey. Being able to combine my passion for classic cars with a career is just brilliant. I get to work on them every day, learn new skills and also talk to other classic car enthusiasts who visit. I also love that my role enables me to inspire visitors of all ages to learn more about these unique vehicles, helping them have an enjoyable time here.”

Tourism Young Achiever Gold Award

Luke is no stranger to awards. Last year he won the Tourism Young Achiever Gold Award in the 2022 Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards, organised by Visit Peak District & Derbyshire.

As part of his role at the visitor attraction, Luke ensures nearly 150 classic British cars - which range in age from 1903 to 2000, are in working order. Luke also helps to keep a fleet of 38 cars maintained and fully roadworthy for the Drive Dad’s Car experience.

Luke, who lives in Mansfield, described the apprenticeship as “a dream come true.”

Luke Henshaw, classic car apprentice at the Great British Car Journey in Ambergate. The 18-year-old is one of ten finalists for the title of VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar 2023 and is counting on votes from the public.

Richard Usher, owner and founder of Great British Car Journey, added: “Luke is already a superstar to us. If he wins the VisitEngland title, then it will very much be the icing on the cake for all of us.

“Luke has impressed us from day one. He is keen to learn, enthusiastic and also a really personable young man who all the team enjoy working with and our visitors also enjoy talking to. He surprises many of our visitors with his knowledge of not only the cars at Great British Car Journey but classic cars in general. His youth belies his knowledge and the enthusiasm for these wonderful vehicles.”

Brilliant ambassador

Jo Dilley, managing director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, added: “Luke is a fantastic role model and a brilliant ambassador for the tourism sector, demonstrating the rewarding careers and great opportunities available for young people in the industry. He is clearly passionate about inspiring visitors of all ages to have a memorable visit and we’re delighted to see him reach the final. Now we urge Derbyshire residents, businesses and visitors alike to get behind Luke and vote!”

Members of the public who wish to vote in the competition should visit mirror.co.uk/travel to watch a short film created for each of the 10 finalists and then vote for their favourite. Voting is open until midnight on March 20, 2023.