10 lesser-known villages in the Peak District that are breathtakingly beautiful to visit in 2023

The Peak District is renowned for its outstanding natural beauty, making it a cherished destination for local daytrippers and holidaymakers from further afield.
Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage are classic spots to visit, but there are many wonderful lesser-known places that are well worth seeing.
Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations with all the family?
1. Sheldon
Sheldon, close to Bakewell, is near Magpie Mine, a lead mine with an engine house built in the Cornish style.
Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Wildboarclough
This quiet village, popular with visitors at weekends, claims to be where the last wild boar in England was killed. It's on the Cheshire side of the Peak Park, too - walkers come to go up Shutlingsloe, the 'Matterhorn of Cheshire', close by.
Photo: Google
3. Pilsley
Many people may have visited Pilsley without knowing it - it's on the Chatsworth Estate and is the location of the Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete.
Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Pott Shrigley
This is on the Cheshire side of the Peak District - the village's biggest attraction is the Shrigley Hall Hotel & Spa.
Photo: Alex Livesey