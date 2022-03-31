Matlock Farm Park worker wins national tourism award

Farm supervisor George Finlay, 22, beat nine other finalists for the national title, which recognises the dedication and passion of tourism industry workers.

George said: “I am over the moon to have won. I feel so lucky to work in a job where I can share my passion for animals with visitors of all ages and winning this national award, which is voted for by members of the public, is a huge honour.

“The Peak District and Derbyshire is an incredible destination, with so much to offer visitors, and I’m delighted that I get to play a small role in helping people to have memorable experiences. Thank you to everyone who voted.”

Tourism superstar George Finlay.

George’s responsibilities include looking after the health and welfare of animals, interacting with visitors and running activities such as wallaby encounters and meerkat talks.

He is particularly passionate about the mental health benefits of animals and when the park was closed in lockdown, he led the creation of uplifting weekly Facebook broadcasts to entertain people.

Jo Dilley, managing director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “George is a fantastic ambassador for our vibrant tourism sector and we’re delighted to see him win.