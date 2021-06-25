Date set for opening of inquest into tragic death of Chesterfield’s Gracie Spinks

The inquest opening is scheduled to take place at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court at 10am on Wednesday.

Gracie, 23, was found injured in a field near to Staveley Road, Duckmanton, at around 8.40am on June 18.

Picture kindly submitted by the family of Gracie Spinks.

Paramedics attended but she sadly died at the scene.

Officers believe that Gracie, who was from the Chesterfield area, was killed by a man she knew, who was later found dead.

He has been identified as Michael Sellers, from Sheffield.

The 35-year-old was found in a field off Tom Lane, Duckmanton, at around 11am on Friday.

His inquest is due to open at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court at 10.30am on Wednesday.

On Thursday, it was confirmed Derbyshire Constabulary is to be independently investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the contact the force had with Gracie Spinks before her death.