Dad to give away signed Chesterfield FC shirt to 'deserving' young Spireite

Adam Croser, 43, from Mastin Moor, paid £250 for the last season shirt which is signed by the Spireites players after winning a charity auction held by Chesterfield clothing brand Courage Sportswear.

Money raised from the sale went towards mental health charity Mind and other local Chesterfield causes.

The sportswear company, which has an office at Chesterfield FC’s home ground, raised 1,000 for Mind after they held a charity football match featuring Spirites’ legend Jamie Hewitt.

Adam Croser pictured with the signed Chesterfield FC shirt he hopes to give away to a young Spirite.

The 43-year-old dad who works in the armed forces wants to donate the Chesterfield FC jersey to a ‘deserving’ young fan who has been unable to watch games at the Technique Stadium through being in hospital – after some spectators were welcomed back earlier this year.

Adam is keen to give the shirt away to help put a smile on a Spireites’ face.

He said: "The Covid situation at the minute that we are all in is challenging but for me, I was at work throughout it so it didn't affect me as such.

"But I saw what it was doing to my kids who are older, having to home school, and you think there is probably a young child out there going through a treatment of some sort of description, going through Covid and the restrictions, family not allowed to see them and that sort of thing.

"Finally, I got to back to a Chesterfield game when we were allowed back and I thought it would be nice to give it to someone who has not had that chance and just put a smile on their face really."

The dad recently completed a mental health qualification, as he plans to leave the armed forces.

Adam has had his own experiences of mental health, as well as witnessing colleagues in the armed forces struggling themselves.

He added: "I like to put stuff back in [to the community] where I can and if I can give that to a child then I will be buzzing.”

To apply for the shirt, email [email protected] with a short message about why you or someone you know deserves to receive it.