Current Chesterfield FC captain Curtis Weston handed out a trophy to the players who took part in the charity game at Brookfield Primary School on Saturday, July 3 organised by Courage Sportswear – which is based at the Technique Stadium.

The clothing brand was set up by Carl Cappellano and Ashley Warren four months ago and the pair came up with the idea to raise money for Mind to encourage people to open up about their mental health.

Carl and Ashley were inspired to make Courage Sportswear a reality while they were both furloughed from their part-time roles at Chesterfield Football Club Community Trust (CFCCT) during lockdown but were also keen to fundraise for charities close to their hearts.

Spirites’ legend Jamie Hewitt took part in the match which fundraised £1,000 for the charity after players, spectators and residents all donated to the cause.

Former Chesterfield FC players Anthony Lormer and Phil Walker also came down to the game and handed out medals to the team – which was made up of players from the ‘Chesterfield For Life’ CFCCT mental health football club.

"I am absolutely delighted, thank you everyone so much", Carl said.

"We have had some really good open conversations with people over the last few days, even in the pub going round with the football card explaining what we were doing, people were saying] ‘I’m backing you 100%’.

"Another guy gave me his number yesterday who wants to start training for the Chesterfield For Life football team because he’s moved to the area and he’s got a history in his family of mental health and he thinks it will be a good outlet for him.

"So just going round and doing what we are doing in fundraising is actually opening up lots of conversations and is actually putting us in front of people who maybe need a bit of support and having a positive impact.”

The 40-year-old lost two friends to suicide while his 27-year-old business partner has also struggled with his own mental health battles.

Both Carl and Ashley were keen for their brand which specialises in t-shirts, hoodies, caps and bag to ‘make a difference’ and settled on the slogan ‘strength in the face of pain’ which is designed to help give people a sense of courage while wearing the clothing.

While the business partners have met their £1,000 target for Mind, they aim to continue fundraising for local charities in the town for the rest of this month.

The Courage Sportswear owners are auctioning off a Chesterfield FC shirt signed by the players on their Facebook page, along with a pair of Curtis Weston’s boots from last season.

Currently, the shirt is at £250 and the boots are at £55 but anyone can enter their bid in the comments of the listing until midday on Friday, July 9 when winners will be then be drawn.

Carl and Ashley plan to continue their fundraising for Chesterfield charities on July 31 as they host a ‘Fun Day’ with games to generate funds for good causes.

You can view and donate to their Go Fund Me page here.

