In pictures: Remembering Chesterfield FC legend Ernie Moss

We looked back in our archives to find some great pictures in tribute to the Spireites’ hero.
1. Remembering Ernie Moss
Chesterfield v Hereford on October 2, 1984, saw a triumphant goal on the return of Ernie to make the scoreline 3-1.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Remembering Ernie Moss
Ernie with his wife Jenny and daughters Nikki and Sarah.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Remembering Ernie Moss
The Derby defender seemed to be having a nap on Ernie's shoulder as the Chesterfield forward heads for a goal during Chesterfield v Derby on February 22, 1986.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Remembering Ernie Moss
A cheque presentation at the then Proact Stadium from a charity football match held in Ernie's honour.
Photo: JPIMedia