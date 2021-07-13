Ernie Moss and his grandchildren gave a cheer after a street was named in his honour adjacent to the then Proact Stadium.
In pictures: Remembering Chesterfield FC legend Ernie Moss

Chesterfield FC legend Ernie Moss has sadly passed away at the age of 71.

By Brian Eyre
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 1:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 1:55 pm

We looked back in our archives to find some great pictures in tribute to the Spireites’ hero.

1. Remembering Ernie Moss

Chesterfield v Hereford on October 2, 1984, saw a triumphant goal on the return of Ernie to make the scoreline 3-1.

2.

Ernie with his wife Jenny and daughters Nikki and Sarah.

3.

The Derby defender seemed to be having a nap on Ernie's shoulder as the Chesterfield forward heads for a goal during Chesterfield v Derby on February 22, 1986.

4.

A cheque presentation at the then Proact Stadium from a charity football match held in Ernie's honour.

