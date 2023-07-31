News you can trust since 1855
Dad of boxing star Tyson Fury visits Derbyshire to see former prison chaplain

Boxing stardust breezed through Derbyshire over the weekend as the father of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury stopped by to visit an old friend and learn about his charity work.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:22 BST

John Fury, himself a former professional boxer, was in Cromford catching up with Terry Eckersley, chief executive of the River Network church charity.

The two men’s friendship began in 2014, when John was in prison for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm – having gouged out a man’s eye in a brawl at a car auction.

Terry was working with the prison chaplaincy service and made a lasting impression with his spiritual guidance.

John Fury, left, with River Network chief executive Terry Eckersley.John Fury, left, with River Network chief executive Terry Eckersley.
John Fury, left, with River Network chief executive Terry Eckersley.
Most Popular

John said: “Terry helped me a lot when I was in prison. He helped me to find my faith, and he helped me to stay positive. I’m very grateful.

“I’m very proud of what Terry has achieved with River Network. He’s doing a lot of good work, and I’m glad to be able to support him.”

River Network aims to help people in need via projects such as a therapeutic allotment, employability training and as a residential landlord in the Derbyshire Dales.

John, a combative talker in the sports press, was in a more easy-going mode as the pair discussed the church’s latest developments, their respective families, faith and John’s business work.

Tyson Fury and his father John pose on the red carpet before the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.Tyson Fury and his father John pose on the red carpet before the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.
Tyson Fury and his father John pose on the red carpet before the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Terry said: “It was great to see John again. He’s a great man, and he’s doing a lot of good work. I’m proud to call him my friend.”

In a video Terry shared online, John said he would be back to visit Cromford Steam Rally and a River Network service over the weekend of August 5-6.

