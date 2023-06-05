Derbyshire church charity branches into supported housing for at-risk tenants

River Network has taken over the running of a Dale Road property formerly managed by the Ark Housing Trust, a Buxton charity with a similar mission to house people facing issues such as homelessness, addiction recovery, mental illness and domestic abuse.

River Network chief executive Terry Eckersley, who has previous experience of housing management for the YMCA, said: “We are delighted to be launching this new supported housing project for vulnerable people in Matlock Bath.

“Our aim is to provide safe and secure housing for those who need it most and to create a supportive community that fosters independence and wellbeing. Matlock Bath’s rural location and local facilities make it a good place for a holistic approach.”

Terry displaying his housing credentials from previous projects in the Surrey area.

The property comprises six self-contained flats, each with to access kitchen, bathroom, and living space, plus indoor and outdoor communal areas where tenants can mix.

There are currently two people living there, but River Network is already accepting applications to fill the rest of the rooms.

As well as accommodation, the charity will look to help tenants towards independent living through other services such as employability training, help accessing benefits, life skills classes and volunteering opportunities.

Terry said: “We believe that everyone deserves a safe and secure place to call home, and we are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of vulnerable people.

“We are taking self-referrals and working with local councils and other support agencies to identify those in need.”

The charity, which between 2021 and 2022 reported a nine-fold increase in income and eleven-fold in expenditure, is aiming to add to its property service portfolio in Derbyshire, with Terry saying he is already in discussions about a seven-bed site nearby.

River Network offers building owners the the chance to fill their properties on long-term leases, and takes over responsibility for maintenance and letting arrangements for “reasonably priced” rentals.

