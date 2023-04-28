News you can trust since 1855
Charity scheme launches therapeutic allotment sessions for Ukrainian refugees in the Derbyshire Dales

A charitable project supporting Ukrainian refugees in the Derbyshire Dales is helping them to put down new roots at a community allotment.

By Ed Dingwall
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:49 BST

As previously reported, the evangelical church charity River Network and Matlock Rotary have teamed up to create the Integrate outreach scheme, providing assistance and opportunities to those displaced by war as they try to make new lives in Derbyshire.

One of the first activity strands is based at River Network’s allotment site in Chesterfield, where refugees can learn about gardening, grow their own food and connect with other members of the local community.

The charity’s chief executive Terry Eckersley said: “We are delighted to be launching this project. We know that gardening can be a very therapeutic activity, and we believe that this project will provide Ukrainian refugees with a much-needed sense of normalcy and stability during this difficult time.”

River Network co-founder Jill Eckersley, left, with project supporters.River Network co-founder Jill Eckersley, left, with project supporters.
Participants in the sessions will be provided with a plot of land, tools, and seeds backed by support from River Network staff and volunteers.

There will also be chance to get involved in a wider programme t will also offer a range of educational and social activities, such as specialist gardening workshops, cooking classes, and language lessons.

Terry said: “We are grateful to Derbyshire Dales District Council Housing Options and Matlock Rotary for their support. We believe that this project will make a real difference to the lives of Ukrainian refugees.

“We are committed to helping refugees and asylum seekers rebuild their lives in the UK. We believe that this project is a valuable way to support their integration into the local community. If people want to support or participate, see www.rivernetworkcharity.org.uk.”

