Court date for Chesterfield man charged with drink-driving
A Chesterfield man has been charged with drink-driving.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 5:55 pm
Officers arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of drink-driving after responding to a report that a car had collided with street furniture in Markham Road at around 10.15pm on Saturday.
James Roberts, of Catchford View, Upper Newbold, was later charged with the offence, officers confirmed on Monday.
He is due to appear at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on January 10, 2022.
Throughout December, Derbyshire Constabulary is working to tackle drink-driving on the county’s roads.