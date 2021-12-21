Couple decorates home in Christmas lights to aid Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospice

Steve and Janet Pollard transformed their house on St Lawrence Avenue, Bolsover, into a festive delight to bring in money for the Chesterfield charity.

In conjunction with Bridge Inn Blues – supporters of Chesterfield Football Club – an amount of £1,000 has now been presented to the chair of North East Derbyshire District Council, Councillor Martin Thacker, whose chosen charity is the hospice.

Chesterfield FC mascot Chester the Fieldmouse, Councillor Martin Thacker, Paul Goodwin, Kimberley Pollard and Steve and Janet Pollard with the £1,000 cheque for Ashgate Hospice. Pictures by Brian Eyre.

Coun Thacker said: “The festive spirit has been generated by the Pollards and Bridge Inn Blues to ensure a very generous donation for a worthy cause.

“The Christmas decorations at St Lawrence Avenue have created a ‘feel good factor’.

“I am aware of the hard work and dedication invested by Steve and Janet to bring seasonal joy to others.

“I am grateful to them, Kimberley Pollard, Paul Goodwin and everyone at the Bridge Inn for their kindness and helping to raise funds for my charity appeal.”

