Councillor calls for 'permanent action' after Chesterfield hit by flooding

Residential roads in Hollingwood, Inkersall and Duckmanton were submerged in water following storms on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Coun Mick Bagshaw, who represents Hollingwood on Chesterfield Borough Council and Staveley Town Council, says he was inundated with concerned messages from residents and braved the weather to help with the clean-up.

On Bamford Road in Inkersall, Coun Bagshaw says he was confronted by ‘torrents’ pouring down the street.

Coun Mick Bagshaw was inundated with calls as several Chesterfield roads flooded this weekend.

He said: “One resident told me their house was moments from being flooded.

"For over two years I have asked for drains to be re-positioned which would help alleviate this problem.

“I’m thankful Derbyshire County Council dropped off sandbags, but permanent action needs to be done as this flooding isn't just happening with torrential rain.”

Elsewhere, in Hollingwood there were further reports of gardens being flooded on Sycamore Road, where water was also higher than the street’s raised pavements, and on Station Road close to the old BRSA Club site.

“Station Road is the lowest point in Hollingwood so the pressure of water is lifting manholes and causing raw sewage to be washed up,” Coun Bagshaw said.

“Water flood prevention tanks have been installed under the grounds of the BRSA club which I thought as local member was to alleviate problems at Hollingwood, but apparently Hollingwood is not connected to the tanks.”

In Duckmanton, Rectory Road’s pavements were flooded where parents have to walk there children to school, while on North Crescent raw sewerage was washed up on gardens and water levels within inches of entering the houses.

Tom Lane is also regularly flooded – cutting off a major bus route to the village.

“This has in my opinion got worse since the installation of the mass fields of solar panels and removal of trees that helped as soakaways,” Coun Bagshaw added.

“I have called for a meeting with Derbyshire County Council’s flood prevention officers, highways officers and Yorkshire Water Authority officers so we can work together to see what can be done.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We will send out one of the team to investigate to see what can be done to prevent this happening again.”