Pam Garvey has marked 30 years as an employee of Ashgate Hospice.

Pam Garvey, a palliative care support worker, is one of the longest-serving employees of Ashgate Hospice and has just marked her 30th anniversary.

She started as a volunteer in 1999, before being offered a permanent position on the hospice’s inpatient unit where she supported patients on the ward.

When Ashgate started caring for patients and their families in their own homes, Pam took on her dream job.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pam visits hospice patients in their own homes in her role as palliative care support worker.

Pam, 65, said: “I meet so many inspirational people, who make me feel so humble and grateful for everything I have. I have learned something from all of them.

“I feel a sense of pride when I tell people I work at Ashgate Hospice; I still have the letter offering me the post from all those years ago. I just can’t believe it’s been 30 years!”

When Pam started, there were no mobile phones or sat navs. Pam said: “Our matron, Jean, would wave us off, armed with just a map and the patient’s details.”

In those days there were approximately 12 nurses, four health care assistants, a few doctors, three kitchen staff and three office staff.

Now there are 340 members of staff and 600 volunteers at the charity, which last year cared for more than 2,500 patients across a range of different services.

Pam said: “So much has changed at Ashgate over the years to meet the needs of our patients but our goal has always remained the same: to provide excellent, compassionate palliative and end of life care to the people who need us.”

Before starting at the hospice, Pam worked in a role supporting people across the county with mental health problems. She said although it wasn’t her first job when she started at Ashgate in 1991, she knew quickly after starting that it would be her last and added: “I’m so glad that I followed my heart and joined the hospice team.”

Barbara-Anne Walker, chief executive at Ashgate Hospice, said: “Pam has helped and continues to help make a positive impact on the lives of so many families – she’s truly one in a million.

“I’m so grateful to Pam for her incredible service over the years and the desire, commitment and hard work she brings to work each day emulates everything Ashgate is about.

“On behalf of everyone at Ashgate I’d like to wish Pam a huge congratulations as she reaches her 30th year caring for patients."

*Would you like to work alongside Pam and other Ashgate colleagues. The charity is currently looking for Bank Registered Nurses to join its award-winning team on the hospice’s newly refurbished 21-bed inpatient unit. To find out more about the role and other vacancies at Ashgate Hospice, go to www.ashgatehospice.org.uk/vacancies