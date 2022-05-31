Council ‘seeking legal and safe remedies’ to move on travellers from illegal camp near Chesterfield

Around 20 caravans were reported to have pitched up on Norbriggs field, just off Worksop Road, late on Friday (May 27).

The council has since visited the site after receiving reports from concerned residents and is now seeking ‘legal and safe remedies’ to get those occupying the camp to leave.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “Chesterfield Borough Council officers visited the site at Norbriggs, to confirm the reports that were made by members of the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Borough Council is seeking 'legal and safe remedies' to move on occupants of an illegal traveller camp on Norbriggs field

"The council is currently seeking legal and safe remedies to ensure that the occupants are supported in moving on and the site is further secured. We estimate that the site will be cleared before the end of this week.”

The move is likely to be welcomed by many people living in the area, some of whom have voiced concerns online.

A number of traveller camps have moved into Chesterfield and surrounding areas in recent months, including one on playing fields off Langer Lane, Wingerworth, which was set up in April after travellers were evicted from a site just two miles away.

In May, dozens of caravans pitched up at Sainsbury’s supermarket on Rother Way and parked across a number of spaces, including disabled bays and those for parents with children, outside the store.

Speaking at the time, Sainsbury’s said it was liasing with local authorities and it was reported the camp had moved on by the next morning.