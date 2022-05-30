New owner of Aunty Dot's Sweets in Chesterfield Market Hall celebrates with special offer for Derbyshire Times readers

James Lilleyman has bought back one of the market hall’s longest-established businesses Aunty Dot’s Sweets from the same family that purchased it from him in 2010.

And to mark his return James is giving our readers the chance to buy a bonus size bag of sweets.

The offer, which runs from May 30 until June 30, 2022, will enable anyone buying from the 99p per 100g range to get 300 grams of sweets for the price of 200 grams on production of this article.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lizzy Johnson, left, and Suzi Stevenson behind the counter at Aunty Dot's Sweets.

The 99p per 100g selection include Haribo jellies, dolly mixtures, jelly babies, baby dolphins, midget gems, wine gums, cola bottles, licorice allsorts, licorice comfits, soft fruit jellies, sour jellies, as well as chocolate mice, pigs, snowies and jazzies. There is also a wrapped section of pick ‘n’ mix, which has a wide variety including toffees, eclairs, pear drops, fruit drops, fruit sherbets, spearmint chews, humbugs, blackcurrant & licorice, and mints.

James said: “It’s great to be back at Aunty Dot’s. I’m keen to welcome customers old and new to our great little sweet shop. We have over 200 different sweets, so there’s something for everyone, but don’t be afraid to ask if we haven’t got it, we’ll try our best to get it for you. We hope that people remember that a bag of sweets is an excellent and inexpensive treat in these difficult times.”

New offerings at the shop include sour brain blaster and head splitters alongside firm favourites such as sherbet lemons, coconut mushrooms and kopp kops.

Aunty Dot’s Sweets take care to look after the sweet tooth of vegans, diabetics and those with a gluten allergy too. A separate sugar free section and a full listing of ingredients on every item is available, just tell the staff if you have any allergies or special dietary needs.

The staff will weigh out your personal favourites and give you the opportunity to have a pick ‘n’ mix.

Aunty Dot’s is inside the Chesterfield Market Hall, near the main market entrance, and is open six days a week.