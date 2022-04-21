Travellers on illegal Chesterfield site set to be moved on

A number of caravans descended on playing fields off Langer Lane, Wingerworth, which are owned by Chesterfield College, after being evicted from a site just two miles away on Tuesday.
The group had previously spent the Easter weekend at an encampment in a car park at The Avenue, also in Wingerworth, leading to the creation of a task force of councils, police and others to evict them.
A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said this afternoon: “We are aware that a group of Travellers are currently on the playing fields off of Langer Lane.
“Our team have undertaken the needs assessments and have served the Travellers with an eviction notice this morning, if they do not move on from the site the eviction will take place on Friday, April 22, 2022 and the playing fields restored and secured.”