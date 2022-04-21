Travellers on illegal Chesterfield site set to be moved on

A number of caravans descended on playing fields off Langer Lane, Wingerworth, which are owned by Chesterfield College, after being evicted from a site just two miles away on Tuesday.

The group had previously spent the Easter weekend at an encampment in a car park at The Avenue, also in Wingerworth, leading to the creation of a task force of councils, police and others to evict them.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said this afternoon: “We are aware that a group of Travellers are currently on the playing fields off of Langer Lane.

