Travellers' caravans descend on new Chesterfield site - just two miles from previous camp

The group were evicted from the car park at The Avenue, Wingerworth, yesterday.

A North East Derbyshire District Coucil spokesperson said today: “Chesterfield Borough Council are progressing eviction proceedings and working with the Task Force and local partners to clear the site.

The Travellers spent Easter on this car park near Chesterfield and have moved just two miles to set up their next camp.

"Derbyshire Constabulary are now liaising with Chesterfield Borough Council to provide support.

“North East Derbyshire District Council and the Land Trust are clearing up the site at the Avenue, and to help future proof the site against further occurrences of illegal encampments at The Avenue, the Land Trust will be installing a height barrier to limit the opportunity of this arising again.

“Events which were postponed over the Easter weekend will be re-scheduled.”