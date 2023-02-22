Council defends use of mobile catering vans at Chesterfield leisure centre where cafe faces closure threat

Mick Hibbert, a Queens Park Sports Centre member, said: "With Chesterfield Borough Council expressing a desire to close the cafe at the Queens Park Sports Centre, I was very surprised to see that outside catering vans have been invited to stand at a very busy event.

Catering vans at Queen's Park Leisure Centre

“This clearly demonstrates that whilst Chesterfield Borough Council recognises a need for catering, they are obviously not prepared to service this need internally, thus waving goodbye to opportunity and responsibility for employees."

Chesterfield Borough Council announced the proposed closure of the Queen’s Park earlier this year, but a petition signed by nearly 2,000 customers at the Queen's Park Sports Centre has resulted in a discussion about the future of the café being referred to the borough council's full council meeting tonight.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “On Sunday 19 February, Queen’s Park Sports Centre hosted the annual Chesterfield Comic-Con, this popular event demonstrates how the facilities at the centre can be used to host events and activities for the whole community to enjoy. The event has been in the planning for some time and the organisation was based on the successful arrangements that were put in place last year.

“The 2022 event saw more than 1000 visitors attend the event throughout the day, in addition to the leisure centres regular customers. In order to ensure suitable and sufficient catering provision for all visitors, it was agreed that external catering would be arranged by the event organisers. This approach contributed to the smooth running of the event, providing catering for the additional demand alongside the centres other activities which were available on the day.