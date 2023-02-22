Industrial welder Oliver McCallum, 37, fell ill on Tuesday, February 7, and within 48 hours had died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, leaving behind devastated partner Charlotte Rimmer, 28, and their four sons - the youngest just five months old.

Charlotte’s mum Paula Rimmer said: “He’d got up and taken the children to school as usual, and on the way home he started feeling sick.

“He thought it was norovirus or food poisoning, but then he developed a severe pain under his arm so he went to the hospital. They did x-rays and blood tests, told him he’d torn a muscle and sent him home with painkillers.

Oliver McCallum and Charlotte Rimmer with their three eldest children.

“His condition got worse so he went back hospital at 3am. By 5pm he was on life support in an induced coma due to kidney failure. Charlotte arrived too late to speak to him, and he passed away early Thursday morning.”

The cause of death is now under investigation, so the family’s many questions must wait for the legal process.

Dr Hal Spencer, chief executive at Chesterfield Royal, said: “We would like to offer our sincere condolences to Oliver’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“The case is currently with the coroner, so we are therefore unable to comment further until the investigation is complete and the cause of death has been established.”

In the meantime, the abrupt nature of the loss has only made it more painful.

Paula said: “It’s heart-wrenching, it’s so sudden and we don’t know why. He was Charlotte’s world, her rock, the love of her life. She’d found her soulmate. Their whole world and future was gone within 24 hours.”

“It’s hard seeing your daughter broken, you can’t fix the pain. The little ones don’t understand but the oldest was really looking forward to Oliver being his dad.

“He was a wonderful man and fiancé, he was funny, always joking with the children. We’ve lost a good person.”

The couple met four years ago, and soon began blending their families together, with Charlotte’s seven-year-old, and Oliver’s boys, six and five.

A Valentine’s Day card Charlotte had planned to give Oliver reads: “I know I wasn’t your first love, first kiss or his first date but all I wanted was to be your last everything.”

They were due to marry at Tissington Hall in August, and Paula said: “The hardest part was cancelling the wedding. Thankfully the cake maker, photographer and dress shop have all refunded .

“Oliver had no Will and no life insurance. He was the main earner, so now Charlotte’s got no money, a mortgage in his name and the children as his next of kin.”

To lift some of that burden, the family issued an online appeal to pay for the funeral and wake, and donations have already passed £16,000.

Paula said: “We’ve never been the type to beg but Charlotte’s left with nothing. People’s generosity has been absolutely breath-taking.

“A lot has come from people and companies Oliver worked for. He was a hard worker who set up his own business. It shows how much respect people had for him.

“There have been so many donations from people who don’t even know Charlotte but every single penny means the world to her and the boys.”