A petition signed by nearly 2,000 customers at the Queen's Park Sports Centre has resulted in a discussion about the future of the cafe being referred to the borough council's full cabinet meeting on February 22 instead of a planned committee meeting behind closed doors this week.

Workers at the cafe have praised customers who have signed ongoing petitions at the premises and online. A spokeswoman said: "The petitions and our amazing customers have got us through - we'd like to thank them for their support.

"We've now got a bit of leeway to put our views forward and do what we can."

Staff and users of the Queen's Park cafe with petition.

The barista said that cafe employees were summoned to a meeting last week and told that the council-owned business would be shutting in February.

She said: “It was such a shock – we hadn’t got a clue. They told us we were closing and to keep it quiet. Why should we keep quiet when we’re losing our jobs?”

One of a team of five working at the cafe, the worker has been employed by the council for 23 years.

She said: “At my age I won’t get another job. There are two people in the same household who will be affected by the cafe closing. I’m on a contract so I’ll get redundancy – there are others who don’t have a contract so I don’t know what will happen to them.”

Queen's Park Sports Centre where more than 500 people have signed a petition calling for the cafe to stay open.

Workers set up a petition before presenting it at the Town Hall on Monday. An online petition has been signed by over 800 supporters.

Regular visitor Bernice Walker said that the closure of the cafe would be ‘another nail in the coffin for Chesterfield’.

Bernice, who lives in North Wingfield, said: “The cafe is so friendly, a nice little place to have a socialget-together and things are not expensive.”

A customer who visits the cafe five times a week after swimming and gym sessions said: “This cafe is a ‘vital hub’ for centre members, the elderly, parents with toddlers, meet-up cycling and walking groups, to name just a few.

“It’s the only cafe in the area and is one of the few places that has a cafe with a free car park.”

Findings of a review into the operation of cafes at Queen’s Park Sports Centre and at the Market Hall were due to be discussed by borough councillors at a meeting behind closed doors on Tuesday.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy said: "The Leader of the Council decided that it was not appropriate for the report to be considered by Joint Cabinet and Employment and General Committee. The full council debate will inform any future decisions about the operation of the cafe."

She added: “We have a responsibility to regularly review our services to ensure they provide value for money and represent an effective use of under-pressure council resources.

“The council operates two facilities, one at Queens Park Sports Centre and one at the Market Hall.

“The report sets out the results of a review into each of the cafe operations and makes a series of recommendations to members.