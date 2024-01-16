Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conditional approval has been given to a scheme for 275 homes, a commercial zone and a community area in Duckmanton following the signing of a Section 108 agreement between Chesterfield Borough Council and the owners of land to the south of Tom Lane and west of Rectory Road.

In August 2023, the council’s planning committee members voted by a majority to approve the application for the 16.6 hectare site on agricultural fields to the west of Duckmanton village and north of Long Duckmanton. Angry residents shouted their disapproval at planners following the vote.Concerns were raised about over-development, the loss of greenfield land, the sewage capacity and flooding on Tom Lane and Rectory Road, as well as traffic safety and congestion fears along Tom Lane. Many were concerned that the development would put added pressure on schools, GP surgeries and dental practices.

