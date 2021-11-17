Concerns raised over conversion of landmark Deryshire village pub into flats

Residents in Tibshelf say the redevelopment of the Edward VII pub is not adhering to planning conditions put in place by Bolsover District Council.

Developers were given the green light to transform the High Street venue into 12 flats in April.

Resident Simon Haddock said: “The Edward VII Hotel, an iconic building in the centre of Tibshelf, has been vandalised by developers without adhering to the planning permission conditions set by Bolsover District Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns have been raised over the conversion of a landmark Derbyshire village pub, the Edward VII in Tibhelf, into flats.

"Almost overnight the magnificent chimney stacks disappeared.

"The original red clay tile roof was removed and replaced with grey concrete tiles.”

He said both were in breach of planning conditions set by the council when permission was given for the development.

An old postcard of the Tibshelf venue, which was built as public house trust in 1905/06.

When setting their conditions in April, planning officers said: “The existing architectural design detail to the High Street frontage of the building shall be retained, repaired or replaced with details of similar appearance.”

The conditions added: “The external roofing tiles (clay plain tiles) for the building shall be retained and or replaced with tiles of the same design and materials unless the use of an alternative material has first been approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority.”

Mr Haddock said the pub, known locally as ‘The Neddy’, was built around 1905/06 as a public house trust, intended to control the consumption of spirits, and had been trading as a pub until recently.

It then passed into the hands of Bond Property Trading Ltd who commissioned planning experts and architects to develop a conversion scheme.

“No objections were received, although concerns were expressed about the retention of the historic and aesthetic nature of this prominent building,” Mr Haddock added.

"The building is listed as an historic asset in the upcoming Tibshelf Neighbourhood Plan because it is so important within the built environment of the village centre.”

Bolsover District Council did not respond when asked for comment.

In a design and access statement, published with the application, developers described their proposal as ‘an opportunity to secure a viable reuse for a public house’ likely to close imminently.