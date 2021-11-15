More well-known Chesterfield heritage buildings 'at risk': From mills and factories to clubs and town centre offices

They range from the town’s war memorial to former factories, mills and hidden town centre buildings.
Chesterfield and District Civic Society believes many of the people and organisations which own the properties are ‘doing their best’ to maintain them but some need a lot of work to return them to former glories.
Historic England produces its own register of at risk buildings which includes places of worship, monuments, parks and gardens, conservation areas, battlefields and wreck sites that are listed and have been assessed and found to be at risk.
Here are six more buildings Chesterfield and District Civic Society considers are at risk:
1. Walton Works
Walton Works, at the rear of Chatsworth Road, is a 'very important' and rare surviving example of around 1790 of the fire-resistant construction adopted for early cotton mills. It is Listed grade II*. The civic society said: "The cast iron floor components were probably made at the adjacent Griffin Ironworks of Ebenezer Smith & Co. Later owned by Robinson & Son Ltd, who have been making strenuous (but unsuccessful) efforts over several years to incorporate the building in a redevelopment scheme."
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Chesterfield Borough War Memorial
The memorial, at Shentall Memorial Garden, Rose Hill, was erected in 1939 as a memorial to Sir Ernest Shentall (Mayor 1913–19) and unveiled by Violet Markham. In 1954 it became a memorial to the men of the borough who died in the Second World War. Chesterfield and District Civic Society said: "Appears to be built in a composite stone which becomes grey with weathering. Vandalised last year and cleaned, which has not improved its appearance. The lettering is almost illegible. Listed grade II and part of the important landscaping scheme around the Town Hall of 1938."
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Former Congregational chapel schoolroom, Chesterfield
Former Congregational chapel schoolroom, Chatsworth Road is stone-built, probably from the mid-19th Century, adjoining Lidl’s supermarket. The civic society said: "It is currently on offer to let but has been empty for some time. The last reminder of the once extensive presence of the Congregational Church in New Brampton."
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Duckmanton Lodge, Calow
Duckmanton Lodge at Calow is a probably 18th Century former farm house, later a members’ club. The Civic Society said: "Empty for some years; an eyesore which could once again become an attractive private house."
Photo: Brian Eyre