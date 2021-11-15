More well-known Chesterfield heritage buildings 'at risk': From mills and factories to clubs and town centre offices

2. Chesterfield Borough War Memorial

The memorial, at Shentall Memorial Garden, Rose Hill, was erected in 1939 as a memorial to Sir Ernest Shentall (Mayor 1913–19) and unveiled by Violet Markham. In 1954 it became a memorial to the men of the borough who died in the Second World War. Chesterfield and District Civic Society said: "Appears to be built in a composite stone which becomes grey with weathering. Vandalised last year and cleaned, which has not improved its appearance. The lettering is almost illegible. Listed grade II and part of the important landscaping scheme around the Town Hall of 1938."

Photo: Brian Eyre