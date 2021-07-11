Concerns grow for teenager missing from Chesterfield
Concerns are growing for a missing teenager from Chesterfield.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 2:14 pm
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 2:14 pm
On Sunday afternoon, Derbyshire Constabulary issued a public appeal in the search for Bradley Blackburn.
The 17-year-old is described as white, 5ft 5in and of a slim build.
He has short brown hair.
Bradley was last seen wearing a black puffer type coat, dark blue jeans and a black cross body bag.
He also has links to the Bridlington area.
Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting incident number 696 of July 6.