Chesterfield man has 2018 World Cup tattoo updated to say England are Euro 2020 winners

A Chesterfield man who got a tattoo saying England were 2018 World Cup winners has had it updated ahead of tonight’s game.

By Michael Broomhead
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 11:34 am
Updated Sunday, 11th July 2021, 11:34 am

Lewis Franks Pearson got ‘England 2018 World Cup winners’ inked on his left leg – the day after the Three Lions’ 2-0 quarter-final win against Sweden three years ago.

However, England crashed out of the 2018 World Cup after losing 2-1 to Croatia in extra time.

Lewis Franks Pearson's tattoo.

England take on Italy at Wembley Stadium in the final of the 2020 European Championship later – and now Lewis has had his tattoo changed to say England are ‘2021-21 European winners’.

The 25-year-old, of Newbold, said: “The World Cup 2018 didn’t work out for England – but the squad is now looking stronger than ever.

“Yes, it’s coming home.”

England have not won a major men's tournament since their World Cup triumph in 1966.

Lewis.

As if you didn’t know, kick-off is 8pm.

EnglandChesterfield