Chesterfield man has 2018 World Cup tattoo updated to say England are Euro 2020 winners
A Chesterfield man who got a tattoo saying England were 2018 World Cup winners has had it updated ahead of tonight’s game.
Lewis Franks Pearson got ‘England 2018 World Cup winners’ inked on his left leg – the day after the Three Lions’ 2-0 quarter-final win against Sweden three years ago.
However, England crashed out of the 2018 World Cup after losing 2-1 to Croatia in extra time.
England take on Italy at Wembley Stadium in the final of the 2020 European Championship later – and now Lewis has had his tattoo changed to say England are ‘2021-21 European winners’.
The 25-year-old, of Newbold, said: “The World Cup 2018 didn’t work out for England – but the squad is now looking stronger than ever.
“Yes, it’s coming home.”
England have not won a major men's tournament since their World Cup triumph in 1966.
As if you didn’t know, kick-off is 8pm.