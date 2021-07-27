Connor Pheasey from Darley Dale suffered a traumatic brain injury after he was involved in a crash with a car while riding his motorbike on the A615 at the junction with Lickpenny Lane in Tansley at 6.35pm on Friday, July 9.

The self-employed builder was airlifted to hospital and has been left with a broken leg, ribs, ankles, back, shoulder blade and thumb.

Derbyshire police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old man, attended a voluntary interview and officers’ enquiries remain ongoing.

Doctors told the 23-year-old’s family that they feared he would not survive his injuries but thankfully he pulled through after extensive surgery and came out of the ICU last week.

He will remain in hospital for months while further tests are carried out.

Connor’s stepdad Kriss Brown warned that his road to recovery will take years as he might have to learn to walk again and will require motor neurone therapy.

The 45-year-old said: "We don't know the extent of the damage yet and it is going to take at least four weeks.

"It is a massive relief that he isn't in intensive care anymore because the doctors and nurses told us he wouldn't pull through.

"It's heartbreaking, we weren't allowed to see him either, it was only my wife who was able to see him on the initial Saturday when we thought we were going to lose him.”

Connor’s auntie Jemma Beagrie set up a Just Giving page to raise money for his rehabilitation.

So far, the Darley Dale community along with Connor’s loved ones have raised £6,635 – surpassing their target of £5,000.

While the money will be used to buy equipment to aid the builder’s recovery, Kriss confirmed that any remaining funds will go towards the East Midland’s Air Ambulance Service.

He said: "It means a lot to have the support of the community, it is nice to know people are there.

"It’s just good for Connor and good for us to know that everybody is there and everybody is supporting him."

The Tipsy Toad pub in Matlock are also organising a football match to raise money for Connor.

To view the fundraiser, click here.