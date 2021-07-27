Online survey: Give Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins your views on vaccine passports, face masks, Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer and more
Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins is seeking his constituents’ views on a range of issues this summer.
Mr Perkins is currently knocking on doors in the area to speak to people and he has also launched an online survey to gather views on, among other things, the Government’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic, vaccine passports, face coverings, the performance of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the performance of Labour leader Keir Starmer
Take part in the survey via www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ListeningtoChesterfield2021.
Mr Perkins said: “As your MP, it’s imperative I know what local people think.
“Over the summer recess, my team, local councillors and I are visiting every single ward in the constituency to ask people for their views.
“Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to every house in Chesterfield.
“I would be really grateful if you'd take a few minutes to complete this survey.
“I can only represent your views if I know what they are.”