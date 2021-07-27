Online survey: Give Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins your views on vaccine passports, face masks, Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer and more

Mr Perkins is currently knocking on doors in the area to speak to people and he has also launched an online survey to gather views on, among other things, the Government’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic, vaccine passports, face coverings, the performance of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the performance of Labour leader Keir Starmer

Take part in the survey via www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ListeningtoChesterfield2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins.

Mr Perkins said: “As your MP, it’s imperative I know what local people think.

“Over the summer recess, my team, local councillors and I are visiting every single ward in the constituency to ask people for their views.

“Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to every house in Chesterfield.

“I would be really grateful if you'd take a few minutes to complete this survey.

“I can only represent your views if I know what they are.”