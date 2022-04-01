Claims huge water park plans will 'destroy the tranquility' of Derbyshire village and war memorial

Crich Quarry could be turned into a leisure complex which would attract thousands of tourists to the area.

Developer BMET Limited’s plans to create the Amber Rock Resort, which have been submitted to Derbyshire County Council, include a 152-bed hotel, 128 lodges, holiday apartments, a climbing centre and cliff-top restaurant.

However, residents in Crich have created an opposition to group to fight the plans and Crich Parish Council has now labelled the water park as ‘wholly inappropriate’.

Paul Yorke, chair of Crich Parish Council, said: “In particular, it would destroy the tranquility of Crich Stand and the war memorial, of national significance, which remain

historic sites commemorating the sacrifices made by our armed forces in numerous conflicts.

"Since the quarry closed, it has become a thriving habitat for diverse flora and fauna.

Crich residents hold a protest against the proposed water park in the village.

“The plans fail to acknowledge the unsuitable nature of Crich’s rural road system. There is already significant traffic pressure across Crich and surrounding villages.

"The roads here are, frankly, inadequate to sustain this development. There are many narrow lanes, challenging junctions and pinch points.

"In addition, we do not believe the application has considered the safety and wellbeing of children attending the village schools.”

Developers say they are making use of a brownfield site at the old quarry and the waterpark will operate to the ‘highest sustainable credentials’.

They promise extensive tree planting and rainwater harvesting, as well as the use of renewable energy such as water-powered lifts and solar panels.

Documents filed with County Hall also say the project would create 561 full-time and part-time jobs when it is complete, with 200 people to be employed for construction work.

Opposition to the plans within the village is being led by the Residents Opposed to Amber Rock (ROAR) group.

Tony Mills, a member of ROAR, said: “Crich quarry would benefit from some sympathetic development where nature, wildlife and the environment are central to any plans.

"The construction of a major project will create exactly the opposite effect."