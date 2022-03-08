Giant waterpark resort and hotel plans for abandoned Derbyshire quarry submitted as opposition grows

Developer BMET Limited wants to turn Crich Quarry into a leisure complex which would attract thousands of tourists to the area.

However, people in Crich have objected to the proposal, saying it is ‘unwanted’ and will have an impact on anyone living within a 10-mile radius, and have formed the Residents Opposed to Amber Rock (ROAR) group.

Tony Mills, a member of ROAR, said: “Crich quarry would benefit from some sympathetic development where nature, wildlife and the environment are central to any plans.

"The construction of a major project will create exactly the opposite effect.

“We have a Facebook group with 300-plus members and donations coming in to our JustGiving page.

Inside the vast quarry with Crich Stand visible on the skyline.

"We will distribute leaflets with clear and measured proposals for objection through the doors of up to 10,000 potentially affected homes, have pop-up information stalls in village centres and work closely with all consultees and stakeholders to see this unwanted initiative stopped right now.”

ROAR members say Crich as a village has already faced ‘significant development’ with 470 new homes built in the last 10 years.

"The village attracts new residents because of the retail, leisure, school and medical facilities,” a spokesperson said.

"But the group believes the village and the large surrounding area has now reached its limit and a complex of hotel, apartments and lodges would detract from, and possibly destroy, the positive rural community in which local people live.”

Developers say they are making use of a brownfield site at the old quarry and the waterpark will operate to the ‘highest sustainable credentials’.

They promise extensive tree planting and rainwater harvesting, as well as the use of renewable energy such as water-powered lifts and solar panels.

Documents filed with County Hall also say the project would create 561 full-time and part-time jobs when it is complete, with 200 people to be employed for construction work.