Chesterfield ranked second among UK’s best towns and cities to bring up a family

Planning to raise a family is a wonderful and exciting time for people – but there are so many factors to consider it can sometimes be overwhelming.

One of the most important is where in the country to settle down, choosing the perfect place to plant roots can be a crucial choice.

Children’s electric car supplier Electric Ride on Cars recently revealed Chesterfield to be the second-best place to raise a family after analysing multiple factors across towns and cities in the UK such as schools, homes, childcare, and quality of life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield has ranked second among the best places in the UK to raise a family (Picture: Keith Bown)

It beat the likes of Middlesborough, Newcastle and Sunderland with a family-friendless score of 7.18 out of 10 – falling only behind Lincoln which scored 7.38 on the family-friendless scale.

Chesterfield has almost 30 schools per square mile on average, with 297 schools in total across the area, 39 of which are classed as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

This means parents will have a range of schools to choose from to give their child the education they deserve.

The town also ranked highly in terms of air quality and safety – with 87.5 and 75.49 out of 100 respectively – both key factors to consider when it comes to raising happy and healthy children.

London was revealed as the worst city to raise a family, with a family-friendliness score of 2.61 out of 10, closely followed by Swindon with 2.69.